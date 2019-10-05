NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville provides home ownership opportunities in four counties – Davidson, Dickson, Cheatham and Wilson – and operates retail stores, the ReStores in Davidson, Wilson and Dickson counties.
The organization was established in 1985 and has built, recycled or renovated more than 1,185 homes, 865 homes locally, and has served more than 3,050 family members, including 1,961 children.
Habitat builds energy efficient homes and has been recognized by the Environmental Protection Agency 11 consecutive years for sustainable building excellence, which helps save an average of $25,000 in electric costs over the life of the mortgage.
Habitat of Greater Nashville engages volunteer labor and sponsor support in order to be able to offer qualifying low-income families a 0% APR mortgage loan based on the appraised value of the house.
Out of nearly 1,000 applications and inquiries each year, around 40 applicants are qualified each year for the Habitat program.
To qualify, future homeowners must fall within income guidelines (maximum 80% of area median income), be able to pay for playing costs, make a monthly mortgage payment, including taxes and insurance, and be willing to complete the Habitat homeownership training program.
Future homeowners in the program invest at least 200 hours, which includes homeowner classes and working on the build site and volunteer time at the ReStore to earn the opportunity to purchase a Habitat home. The homeownership training program can take 12-18 months.
As an indicator of the success of the homeownership classes and other program requirements, Habitat of Greater Nashville’s delinquency rate is generally less than 3%, which is below the national average for conventional mortgage financing for similar buyers.
