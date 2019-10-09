Garth Brooks Trisha Yearwood Habitat for Humanity

Country music stars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood speak during a news conference at a Habitat for Humanity building project Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

 Mark Humphrey/AP

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Wednesday morning Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood announced that they will match Habitat for Humanity funding the Tennessee Legislature puts into the state budget.

During the morning safety talk and devotion given to that starts each day at The Habitat for Humanity - Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project, Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks announced they would match the funds Tennessee Legislators put into the state budget for Habitat for Humanity.

The couple welcomed members of the state legislature to the build site and gave them a tour shortly beforehand.

