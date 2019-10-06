NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Former President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter bring their hammers and hard hats to the Nashville area for the coming week.

The Carters will work alongside hundreds of local resident volunteers to build 21 new homes, and help 20 families purchase homes with a no interest mortgage. 58 families in total will be served through Carter Work Project funding from local and national donors.

Joining former President and Mrs. Carter, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, who you likely have seen participating in Carter Work Projects over the last 10 years, will join in on the Nashville project.

Since 1984, the Carter Work Project has championed the drive for more affordable housing around the country, through an annual home building blitz coordinated with area Habitat for Humanity organizations.

Since their first Project, more than 100,000 volunteers have worked with the Carters in 14 countries, all together with the goal of improving access to affordable housing.

Metro Nashville and Davidson County have seen sharp declines in affordable housing inventory, having lost more than 20% of affordable housing in the last 19 years.

Within the next six years, it is projected that Nashville will need an additional 31,000 affordable housing units.

Since it was established in 1985, Habitat of Greater Nashville has built or recycled nearly 1200 homes, 865 locally, and served more than 3,050 family members including 1,961 children.

The 2019 Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project in Nashville has received donations nearing $7,000,000, including $1M each from the Tennessee Housing Development Agency and the Metro Nashville Mayor's Office Barnes Housing Trust Fund.

News4 WSMV will be immersed in the Project all week, with a dedicated team covering the Carter Work Project progress, volunteers, and events surrounding this great community project.