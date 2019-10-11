A look back on a week of Habitat for Humanity Carter Work Project in Nashville
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - When Jimmy and Rosalyn Carter took the Ryman stage on opening night, you could feel the power their presence was already making on Music City.
The Fisk Jubilee singers, as well as Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicking off a musical thread to be woven throughout the week.
Day 1
Day one on the Build Site began with a devotion from the 95-year-old former President himself, with 12 stitches and a black eye after falling two days earlier.
“You can reach out and help...or be stingy,” said Carter.
Also making Monday headlines, rain, in a desperately dry Nashville. It made for a sloppy start for the hundreds of volunteers helping to build 21 homes from the slab up.
Famous faces flocked to Park Preserve neighborhood all throughout the day from the Carters, Governor Bill Lee and First Lady Maria, Garth and Trisha, as well as two Nashville Predators Roman Yosi and Matt Duchene.
"I banged a nail in the wrong side of the wood...that was embarrassing," said Duchene.
Day 2
Drier and determined to add porch beams and blueboard, the Titans sparked some extra energy.
Volunteers say nothing adds more meaning than getting to know the people, soon to call these houses home.
Day 3
Day three begins with breaking news, Garth and Trisha told legislators touring the build site they will match whatever money they earmark for Habitat.
"Will you pick up the torch from the Carters?”
“Oh no... the Carters name will forever be on this project...we admire them..."
We also sat down with the namesake himself. We talk the White House, what he still hopes to accomplish, and, of course....
"We're in music city. What are you listening to these days?”
“Country music.”
Day 4
As the next days dawn, the neighborhood fills out. We all sung along with the many musicians like Eric Paslay, Don Schultz, Riders in the Sky, and Suzy Boggess. There were even marching bands serenading volunteers who’ve come here to the Carter Work Project.
Putting faith in action on this magical week in Music City.
Day 5
Such a fun week, full of hard work but also lots of smiles, lots of effort, and lots of positivity.
On the night of Day 5, the closing ceremony kicked off at 5:30 at the Grand Ole Opry. It was not a public event, just for those who participated in the build.
WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.
>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<
Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.