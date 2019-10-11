MUSIC HAS PLAYED A HUGE ROLE IN THE BUILD -- KEEPING VOLUNTEER'S SPIRIT HIGH. NEWS 4'S TERRY BULGER HAS A LOOK ... THAT YOU NEED TO LISTEN TO.
The sounds you hear all day on a work site are not music to the ears.
Loud, and Jarring leads to progress, but Habitat Leaders knew Nashville could do better.
Suzy Bogguss ( sings)
Every day the Lunch Menu included Music.....Hard hat workers and Suzy Bogguss one day...
<< nat snd Chuck Mead" Give old Tennessee Credit for Music...they play it in Nashville every day."
Chuck Mead without his Grassy Knoll Boys the Next.
A Music City thank you to the volunteers.
<< Bite Suzy Bogguss>>
" Everybody was wonderful seem to be happy to have someone to come out and entertain, so for me I;m amazed these people get together and do this community thing."
Riders in the Sky (sing) 3:43-3:49 " He's the rootin tooting cowboy in the wild wild west
The work site felt like a 1930's Home Build when the nation moved West....so Riders in the Sky with their Western Cowboy sound fit right in.
a little more Riders in the Sky..."
A thankful crowd of the most positive willing to give people you'll ever meet.
Made sense that Songwriter Don Schlitz would thank them with his Randy Travis hit.
" I'm gonna love you forever and ever Amen...."
Terry Bulger News 4.
