So far this year 491 guns have been stolen from cars in Nashville, that’s almost two every day.
“It’s really surprising to see that,” gun theft victim Austin Conrad said.
Conrad’s gun was one of 659 stolen last year in Nashville.
“Typically I always lock my truck, and on this one particular instance I did not,” Conrad said. “At first I didn’t really want to believe it, I was kind of shocked that someone would come and do that.”
Conrad says the thief found a handgun in his glove box.
“People make mistakes and that one particular time I did, I ended up becoming a victim,” Conrad said.
In many of these cases it’s a crime of opportunity.
Last month video captured of group of children checking door handles in a Neighborhood near Opry Mills.
Robert Vaughn whose Ring cameras captured the group told News4 they got away with two guns from his neighbor’s unlocked car.
“It’s a little alarming,” Vaughn said.
Conrad says he worries about what the thieves are using the guns for.
“That’s the biggest thing I worry about, is a weapon that’s been registered in my name, someone taking that and committing a crime,” Conrad said.
Now he’s double-checking that all valuables are removed from his truck whenever he’s not in it and always making sure he’s locking up.
“I think the biggest thing is just communication and just kind of over sharing the fact you can’t leave anything in your vehicle,” Conrad said.
Legal experts have told News4 a gun owner can get in trouble if their gun is stolen from an unlocked car and used in a crime; however, attorneys agree it's very unlikely for an criminal charges and even more unlikely for a conviction.
