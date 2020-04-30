NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Some residents may hear sirens on Thursday, but emergency officials are warning it is just a test.
A growl test will be performed between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Davidson County. The test will last about 20 seconds.
PUBLIC NOTICE: Some sirens will sound today for less than 20 seconds for a growl test. Test will happen between 9:30am - 3:00pm. pic.twitter.com/GMkCLx1zEq— Nashville EOC/OEM (@NashvilleEOC) April 30, 2020
