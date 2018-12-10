Scooter-sharing is an easy way for folks to get from point A to point B.
But now, there are growing concerns about these popular scooters being used to commit crimes. Stories of these crimes are popping up in Atlanta, and San Diego, where people are using these ride-sharing scooters to rob people on the street.
We've even seen a report of this type of crime here in Nashville.
In October, Metro Nashville Police investigated a report of a robbery on Broadway at 2nd Avenue, in which a thief on a Bird scooter rode up to man, and stole $100 dollars from him. The victim says the suspect was able to speed away on the scooter.
In December, a man was charged with vandalism and other crimes after trying to break the glass doors outside a bank with an electric scooter.
In Atlanta, reports started popping up of criminals allegedly using ride-share scooters to rob people on the street. Neighbors say a group of teens began terrorizing the area.
Metro Nashville Police say there's no such trend here.
However, News4 spoke with an officer on lower Broadway, who said there's a real opportunity for people to commit crimes on these scooters. For a dollar, a thief can start up a scooter and ride it across town. There's no license plate, or identifiable traits of the scooters. The officer said a crook can ride the scooter into a parking garage and ditch it, making it hard to capture the person committing the crime.
“I would think maybe you could track, if you got a credit card number you can see when the crime took place and when the last transaction was you could track them down by their credit card,” said Brian Stevens, who is visiting Nashville from Venice Beach, California.
Lime says they can work with police to track the scooters and riders. They add that the company has a zero tolerance policy when it comes to crime.
The scooters are equipped with GPS, and there are several surveillance cameras around downtown Nashville that can help police capture suspects.
Lime and Bird encourages anyone to contact police if they witness a crime.
