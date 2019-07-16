DICKSON, TN (WSMV) - One local group is providing basic health and safety items to low-income moms of babies.
Mother to Mother made its way to Dickson to serve more than 500 families on Tuesday morning.
They distributed things like wipes, care seats, pack and plays, strollers and blankets. The group said diapers make a big impact on families.
“It makes a huge impact on the community for diapers,” said Janie Busbee, Mother to Mother. “The whole bus is filled with diapers so we’ll probably give out 50,000 diapers today.”
The group said it gave away around $45,000 worth of goods on Tuesday.
