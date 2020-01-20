Nashville Musical Legend David Olney died this weekend on stage performing the songs he wrote.
He was 71....Doctors believe it was a Heart Attack.
Since the 70's an Olney show was a must see night of rock and roll and folks songs. The Rolling Stones once showed up to watch him perform.
His following around the world was small, but fanatical.
News 4's Terry Bulger spent time with him a few years ago.
" As soon as he moved into a room, he had a charisma that I would liken to Johnny Cash or Kris Kristofferson, Oh Olney's here"
( David sings)
" Give me life or give me Death...oc: Passion and desire I was buring with a fire, the fire raged then the fire stopped I'm gonna wait here for the cops"
( Peter Cooper- Nashville Musician
" A Dave Olney live performance was like nobody had ever done."
Since the 70's singing and writing songs that will make you feel, sometimes sad, a smile, something.
( David sings)
" If I had me a dollar..oc: see what they built it for..."
If the grey hair David makes you think grandpa and nostalgia, the on-stage fedora Dave proves he's plenty rock and roll.
His shows around town attract hundreds, not thousands, and that's ok.
( David Olney from 2017)
" In a small space something large can come in something overwhelming something that has artistic value."
( David sings)
"With the change from a dollar, I throw a quarter in the juke, I might take me a notion to dance if the barmaid's cute..."
Today David's getting praise from news outlets around the world.
Accepting that Talent doesn't always mean mass popularity.
( Peter Cooper)
" And if that's the case, I can make a living doing this, and I have a Monopoly on my stuff, and if they like my stuff, there's no other place to get it."
Terry Bulger News 4.
