It doesn't have to be a Painting by Picasso or a Drawing by DaVinci to qualify as Art.
The downtown Frist Museum proves that with an exhibit that Children are likely to love.
News 4's Terry Bulger shows us.
Art and Art Museums aren't always just full of the Classics.
What appeals to the eye and the soul can be Classic too.
" So many of us grew up with these books because they've been around for so long."
In this case it's the work of Eric Carle and his 50 years of creating Children's Books.
The Very Hungry Caterpillar his most famous, eaten up by children since 1969.
50 Million copies sold World Wide, that's a copy every minute for 50 years.
" Yah he looks a bit like Santa Claus and he has a very gentle way about him << cover this>>
Of course all of this is art, who knows how many children went to sleep staring at that Peacock.
Brown Bear, Brown Bear is another one....teaching the young, colors, and meanings to objects.
The Stars, the Moon, a kitty in the window sent many youngsters off to dream land....that takes an artful skill.
" A lot of his stories are meant for bedtime so youll see really comforting moods with a lot of smiles on faces, but the night isn't too dark so the night is not a scary place.
It's all a sort of magic...where the longer you look the more you see.
The more a child develops.
One Man's lifetime of creations.....always with the children in mind.
It runs at the Frist thru February...A winter Gift for anyone hungry to see art in a different way.
Terry Bulger News 4
