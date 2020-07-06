Country music and southern rock legend Charlie Daniels passed away on Monday morning at Summit Medical Center. He was 83.
Doctors determined the cause of death was a hemorrhagic stroke.
Daniels lived on Twin Pines Farm in rural Wilson County. He was born on Oct. 28, 1936, in Wilmington, NC.
He was best known for his signature song "The Devil Went Down to Georgia." Over the course of his career, Daniels received numerous accolades, including his induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Musicians Hall of Fame and becoming a member of the Grand Ole Opry.
Daniels helped to shine the spotlight on the many causes that are close to his heart.
The city park in Mount Juliet is named in Daniels' honor - Charlie Daniels Park.
He was a staunch supporter of the military and gave his time and talent to numerous charitable organizations, including The Journey Home Project, that he founded in 2014 with his manager, David Corlew, the help veterans of the United States Armed Forces.
He was also involved with the Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center at MTSU.
