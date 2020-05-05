Governor to open "small group recreation businesses" on Friday

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - "Small group recreation businesses" will be reopening in parts of the state by the end of the week.
Bowling alleys, putt-putt golf courses, and others will be able to reopen on Friday, Gov. Bill Lee said in his press conference on Tuesday.
The Economic Recovery Group will be releasing guidelines for the reopening of "small group recreation businesses" on Wednesday.
The Economic Recovery Group is helping provide guidance to offices, manufacturing, and construction industries, so they can safely reopen during the pandemic.
To learn more about the general guidelines for Tennessee businesses, click here.
