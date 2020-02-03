NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Governor Bill Lee says the FY 2020-2021 budget he proposes is at scale due to the positive economy here in Tennessee.
The new record state budget, at $40.8 billion, is filled with investments in teachers, directly and in support of their efforts, increased mental health in schools, and work towards safer communities.
Lee's proposal devotes $250 million to mental health care services in schools. His cabinet hopes this will be created as a Trust, funded through federal sources, as well as potential endowments.
The governor wants to increase the average teacher pay in-state from the current level of $36,000 to $38,000, with the goal to increase the average at a later date to $40,000.
The governor also wants masters-level social workers for schools in all 95 counties. Currently only 36 counties have them.
The governor's budget includes $64 million for student choice programs in the state.
For addiction treatment, the governor proposed an extra $4 million statewide. that includes some money for the uninsured.
The budget also includes plans for a new TEMA district, this one in Chattanooga. There are currently TEMA locations in Jackson, Nashville and Knoxville.
However, the governor said there are no plans to build new, big state facilities. Instead, he plans on maintaining what the state already has, with the exception of new facilities at four higher education institutions in Tennessee, including Austin Peay State University.
An extra $115 million will be allocated for corrections with the hopes of better supervising parolees and people on probation. The budget also includes a proposal for 25 new TBI agents.
Lee also wants to give a onetime capital improvement grants totaling $100 million to cities and counties in-state.
Finally, the budget includes a $50 million "rainy day" fund.
