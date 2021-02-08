NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee outlined his priorities in the third State of the State address delivered on Monday.

They included education, investing in rural communities, and helping struggling families. Critics of the speech said there were some missed opportunities.

“Tragedy will not define us and will not rob us of the opportunity that 2021 holds,” Governor Bill Lee said.

During his address to Tennesseans, Lee spoke about the state's response to COVID-19.

"Our approach has been consistent: maintain local control whenever possible,” Governor Lee said.

While getting applause from some state lawmakers, that approach has also been criticized.

"From the beginning, we felt a bit more should've been done. We felt that businesses should've been closed earlier. Something as simple as wearing a mask. Most of the people here are wearing a mask,” State Senator Raumesh Akbari, (D) Memphis said.

Akbari also took issue with the governor's education proposal he outlined.

“We will fully fund the BEP funding formula and the THEC outcomes-based formula, ensuring our students are put in the best possible position to recover from the pandemic,” Governor Lee said.

“We’re not willing to address the broken foundation. You can say you fully funded it all the way through, but the formula is broken,” Akbari said.

The governor hasn't been shy about wanting to help rural communities. He plans to make broadband internet a reality for them.

On top of those proposals, the governor wants to focus on foster care and adoptions. His office plans to talk about a number of efforts on that front throughout the year.

The governor also said he will be re-introducing his constitutional carry legislation this year. The open carry gun legislation has been proposed before, but it's never gone through.