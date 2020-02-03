Governor Bill Lee, in his second State of the State speech, said Monday he will push to have the minimum teacher salary increased from $36,000 to $38,000 with another raise to a minimum of $40,000 the year after that.
"Teaching is a calling," Lee said. "Teachers need to be paid more."
He drew sustained applause from lawmakers after announcing what he said was the largest investment in K-12 salaries in Tennessee history.
Democrats, speaking after Lee's address, said they are in favor of more money going to public education, but said it's not enough.
"Teachers, even if this were implemented, might be getting only 20 or 25 dollars more per week. That won't stop the need for many of them to have a second job," said Senator Jeff Yarbrow.
