Governor Bill Lee has extended a statewide stay at home order until the end of April. It was initially going to expire April 14th. Lee said he plans to phase in a re-boot of the economy by May first. He said it's clear the economy cannot stay closed down for months, and that we need Tennesseans to go back to work.
"An open-ended shut down is unsustainable," Lee said, citing high unemployment numbers as one reason to start reopening the economy.
The state's health commissioner Lisa Piercey said that over several days, virus cases have only increased by single digits, and the state now believes they have enough hospital beds to handle a possible surge.
The decision to reboot the economy by May first is not exactly in line with what a group of Vanderbilt researchers recommend. Dr John Graves is an associate professor of Health Policy and director of the center for Health Economic Modeling at Vanderbilt's School of Medecine.
Graves wrote in a report released Friday that Tennessee may be on a plateau but adds, "this plateau is fragile in that scaling back interventions or processes for stopping disease spread will put a country or state back on the upward trajectory."
His report said that "lifting social distancing scenario overwhelms hospital capacity if done prematurely and without widespread testing and contact tracing in place."
Graves wrote that it is important to continue social distancing until there is a sustained drop in cases, or the progress would unravel.
News 4's Nancy Amons asked Governor Lee if had talked to Dr. Graves before making the decision to restart the economy. Dr. Lee said he had not, but that he had consulted with other medical professionals.
"We have to remain vigilent or this could come roaring back and erasing all the progress we have made to date," Lee said.
