NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Animal Care and Control is investigating an incident in which a car appeared to have purposely ran over a goose in the parking lot at an Old Hickory marina early Sunday morning.
Video posted on social media shows a car lining up the goose named Barnyard and then running over it and leaving the scene.
Metro Animal Care and Control said the accident happened at 6:51 a.m. at the Blue Turtle Bay Marina.
No one notified MACC or the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency until Wednesday about the incident.
MACC has launched an investigation into the incident. If you have information on the car that struck the goose, call 615-862-7928.
