In Murfreesboro it's a different dog story to tell you about.
The Dog Agility World Championships take place this weekend at the TN MILLER COLISEUM.
Today the dogs got in a little practice.
News 4's Terry Bulger was with them every step of the way.
" You call her a dog, I call her a dog, but Chika's here in Murfreesboro is a
The dog doesn't speak Japanese but her owner Haruka Sato does, she's from Tokyo took the 11 hour plane trip to be here with her team.
So how'd her pup do.
" Aye, Yah. So...So..."
So so is a No No...if you're trying to win a trophy out here.
700 of the best trained agility dogs from all over the world here to run that track.
" Certainly we all hope we can win."
No barking out here the dogs are working purely the visual angle in practice. Just fun to watch....the owners more just a long for the ride.
A ride that starts inside....before the competition the owners walk the track dogless..(.figuring out the spins and turns that can turn to victory.
Root for a sheltie, or if you prefer an Aussie Shephard.
Here any dog lover wins.
Love it's just love.
Terry Bulger News 4.
