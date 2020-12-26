NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Several GoFundMe accounts have been set up for those in the service industry impacted by the explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning.
Nashville. Christmas 2020. 💔💔💔I worked as a karaoke host on this street for years. Please help out our bartenders and musicians, if you can...https://t.co/8kDLUw5qLp pic.twitter.com/soda7aGhdA— Meghan Linsey (@meghanlinsey) December 27, 2020
"Another weekend lost for people and families that are barely holding on, while trying to hold the heart of Nashville together," the GoFundMe said.
The GoFundMe helps those in the service industry, including musicians, servers, cooks, and bartenders.
"It's no secret that COVID has affected everyone as a whole. Some, more than others via physically, emotionally, or financially. In some instances, all of the above," the GoFundMe said.
To donate to bartenders and musicians, click here. As of 9:15 p.m., there has been more than $3,000 donated to the fund.
Click here for The Melting Pot and click here for Rodizio Grill.
