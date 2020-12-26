GoFundMe setup for bartenders and musicians impacted by explosion
@meghanlinsey

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A GoFundMe account has been set up for those in the service industry impacted by the explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning.

"Another weekend lost for people and families that are barely holding on, while trying to hold the heart of Nashville together," the GoFundMe said.

The GoFundMe helps those in the service industry, including musicians, servers, cooks, and bartenders.

"It's no secret that Covid has affected everyone as a whole. Some, more than others via physically, emotionally, or financially. In some instances, all of the above," the GoFundMe said.

To donate, click here. As of 9:15 p.m., there has been more than $3,000 donated to the fund. 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.