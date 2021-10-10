Gladeville Middle donation

Gladeville Middle School's basketball teams raised more than $5,000 to donate to Waverly Middle School.

 Gladeville Middle School/Facebook

GLADEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Gladeville Middle School has donated more than $5,000 to Waverly Middle School after the Humphreys County school was impacted by flooding on Aug. 21.

“Our basketball program wanted to help out and held a shoot-a-thon to raise funds,” Gladeville Middle wrote in a social media post.

The school raised $5,416 to give to Waverly Middle.

“They are excited to be able to send that check to help,” Gladeville Middle wrote.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.