GLADEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Gladeville Middle School has donated more than $5,000 to Waverly Middle School after the Humphreys County school was impacted by flooding on Aug. 21.
“Our basketball program wanted to help out and held a shoot-a-thon to raise funds,” Gladeville Middle wrote in a social media post.
The school raised $5,416 to give to Waverly Middle.
“They are excited to be able to send that check to help,” Gladeville Middle wrote.
