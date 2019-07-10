The Parade and the World Cup Win are already touching the lives of young girls who kick the soccer ball around in Nashville.
Summer Soccer Camps happen all around the city, and News 4's Terry Bulger visited one at Lipscomb.
" kick it....Woooo..."
" You're not gonna find a lot of World Cup skill on this field today, but if there was a Gold Medal for energy you'd find it right here."
92 degrees means nothing to a 7 year old.
What matters here is that black and white ball winding up in the goal.
I like to play and scoring goals...
Just like they're sort of big sisters did on the World Cup Stage, or here at Lipscomb for a recent practice, that's superstar Megan Rapinoe posing with Annie.
Success sinks in, even when you're seven.
The coaches here have already witnessed it.
These girls seeing them on world stage very empowering to them and sets the belief that maybe they can one day be there too...
Soccer's the 2nd fastest growing sport in the country
" I really enjoy kicking the ball around and scoring."
" I thought if I keep practicing, and kicking, then I might wind up being one of those people.
Terry Bulger News 4
