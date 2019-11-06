Veterans's Day is just around the corner and Gibson Guitar wants to help.
The Guitar making legend works with Vets to help them play that instrument and prove that music can help make their Post war lives better.
News 4's Terry Bulger shows us.
<< music >>
When Beginners play guitar it doesn't sound like this.
Thats's Former Air Force Master Sgt Brandon Brabham on that Gibson Les Paul Olive Drab Guitar
" It's an escape...
In its custom made make to measure factory Gibson guitar today donated 50 guitars to veterans promising to teach them ow to play.
" You wouldn't know
The sound medically proven to reduce stress and combat PTSD
" That's what this guitar
The Gibson Donation an adoption in a way of a new hopefully life long friend.
<< Music out 10:55
