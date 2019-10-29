See some spooky ghost stories from around Tennessee this Thursday!
Come along as Forrest Sanders goes inside 2 theaters - with bone chilling tales from locals of the haunts within.
Then join us for a stroll through one Tennessee civil war battle field - that some say could be haunted!
Join us on Halloween - if you dare!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.