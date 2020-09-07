A lot of people have gotten creative during the pandemic.
Even businesses have come up with different ways to stay a float.
The Sandbar Nashville is one of them.
Leah McCormick said she doing all she can to keep her bar alive.
“I’ve lost my revenue completely for this year.”
McCormick could have opened September 1st under Metro Nashville’s modified phase 2 plan, but she said it just wouldn’t have been profitable because her season comes to an end mid-September.
She said she was able to open for a few days before everything shutdown in early March.
“I’m supposed to be open. Those are my people, but I can’t serve them. I operate out of a shipping container so technically I am the smallest bar in Nashville,” said McCormick.
The smallest bar, that has an owner with a big heart. “This isn’t just a job, I love it. I have my kids that are watching me and I’m fighting. I’ve got to save my bar. This is my bar,” said McCormick.
She has come up with a way to still get her most popular drinks to her customers.
“This is my watermelon bliss and the watermelon come from Riddleton, Tennessee from Catesa Farms. This is our pineapple kiwi, this is a hibiscus pineapple margarita, and I then have our signature Pina Colada.”
The fresh juice is served in drink pouches. They’re non-alcoholic, but McCormick said people can easily add their own.
The summertime flavors are delivered straight to your door.
McCormick said she will continue to do this until she’s able to reopen her doors.
‘“I’m one of the only female bar owners in Nashville and I fight. I fight everyday even when things are normal.”
If you would like you learn more about Sandbar Nashville’s juice pouches click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.