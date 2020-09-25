NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Tomorrow is National Car Seat Check Day and parents are encouraged to make sure your child has the correct car seat for their age and size.
It's also a chance to double check everything is installed correctly.
Safety experts recommend keeping children in a rear-facing seat as long as possible.
Children under the age of 13 should always ride in the back seat.
You can also get your child's car seat checked for free.
To find a car seat inspection station near you, click on our News Links tab below:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.