GATLINBURG, TENN. (WSMV) - Even with a year of unknown battling the COVID-19 pandemic, Gatlinburg has managed to come out on top being number one in the list of trending destinations in the U.S., according to TripAdvisor.
In the heart of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Gatlinburg is an ideal base for any family that may be looking to explore.
Congratulations to Gatlinburg for being the #1 @TripAdvisor Trending Destination in the U.S. and #5 in the world for 2021. @TravelGburg https://t.co/NOiRCeGhzD pic.twitter.com/0fllMYKrzn— Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) February 2, 2021
After you are finished hiking, fishing, horseback riding or even rafting down the river, you can get a view of it all by visiting the Gatlinburg Space Needle and travel 342 feet to the top for breathtaking views of the Smokies.
"This is a significant accomplishment following a difficult year," says Tennessee Governor Bill Lee in a tweet. "Despite the challenges of COVID-19, our tourism and hospitality industry partners have shown tremendous resilience and a commitment to keep our visitors and communities safe."
Coming in the top 5 on the list was also Pigeon Forge, Tennessee in 4th place.
Moral of the story, visit the Great Smokey Mountains for an unforgettable time. Whether you like to be indoors or out hiking and exploring nature, the Great Smokey Mountains is for anyone.
