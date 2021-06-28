NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee gas price average fell a penny over last week as over 939,000 Tennesseans prepare to take a road trip for the upcoming Independence Day holiday weekend.
The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.84 which is three cents less than one month ago and 89 cents more than one year ago.
“Even though gas prices have been trending less expensive over the last two weeks, Tennesseans are expected to see the most expensive Independence Day gas prices since 2014,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group, in a news release.
AAA reports 93% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3. The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.61 for regular unleaded while the highest 10% of pump prices are $3.10 for regular unleaded.
Tennessee ranks as the ninth least expensive market in the nation.
At $3.09, the national gas price average is at its highest of the year and not stopping. That average will increase, possibly as much as another nickel, in the lead up to the Independence Day holiday weekend as AAA forecasts a record-breaking 43.6 million American will hit the road for a holiday getaway. This year’s Independence Day weekend is defined as Thursday, July 1 through Monday, July 5.
While it is typical to see gas prices increase ahead of a holiday, especially during the peak summer driving season, pump increase as of late have been noticeable.
Monday’s national average is more expensive on the week, up two cents, the month, up five cents, and the year, up 92 cents.
In Tennessee, the most expensive metro markets include Morristown ($2.88), Johnson City ($2.89) and Memphis ($2.91). The least expensive metro markets include Chattanooga ($2.74), Cleveland ($2.75) and Clarksville ($2.78).
