NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Country Music legends Trisha Yearwood and her husband Garth Brooks have canceled all events for the next two weeks after a member of their team came down with COVID-19.
The duo told fans Thursday night on Garth's Facebook page.
They told fans that this decision was based out of "an abundance of caution".
Country Music has been no stranger to the effects of COVID-19, losing legends such as John Prine, Joe Diffie, and Charley Pride to the virus.
