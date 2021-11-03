NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for the person they believe robbed a Gallatin Pike Walgreens late Tuesday night. Police say the suspect came in to the store and asked the clerk for cigarettes. They then made the clerk open the register while implying they had a gun.

Police believe the suspect left the store on foot. This is the second Walgreens on Gallatin Pike to be held-up in less than a week.