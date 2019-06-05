GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Sumner County Schools has suspended a teacher without pay after parents claim he stalked or sexually assaulted five students.
At this time, no criminal charges have been filed against Rob Ring, a sixth-grade social studies teacher at Shafer Middle School.
The families of five boys have sought court orders of protection against Ring after he allegedly conducted numerous private, explicit conversations with students on numerous occasions. A Sumner County general sessions judge issued the orders of protection on Monday.
Ring was suspended by the school district on May 17.
In the petitions, parents of the five students explained in graphic terms alleged sexually explicit language and inappropriate contact with their children.
One parent said in the petition that their child “lives in fear” of Robert Ring, writing, “Ring should be arrested. These boys will live in fear until that day.”
Another parent claimed, “Ring would speak on sexual activities.”
All five parents checked the box on the petition that said “the respondent has sexually assaulted me.”
Sumner County Schools provided a statement about Ring’s suspension.
“Robert Ring has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of the criminal investigation against him.”
The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it has an active investigation against Ring.
The judge issued the orders of protection without Ring admitting guilt.
News4 contacted Ring’s attorney who said he had no comment at this time.
