PORTLAND, TN (WSMV) - Three of the Sumner County murder victims were laid to rest on Sunday.
Funeral services were held for Sapphire and Rachel McGlothlin-Pee and Marsha Nuckols.
Visitations for the daughter-mother-grandmother were held on Saturday and prior to Sunday’s service at Gilbert Funeral Home.
Friends and family of the family have been remembering their lives all week.
Classmates of 12-year-old Sapphire held a vigil earlier this week at Westmoreland Middle School, where she attended.
Hundreds of people showed up to pay their respects to the family at Saturday’s visitation and there was a large gathering at the funeral home on Sunday.
The family has asked the people not send flowers to the funeral but instead to donate money to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
Funerals for Clara and David Cummins, the mother and father of suspected killer Michael Cummins, and Charles Hosale, Clara Cummins’ sister, will be held on Wednesday at Gilbert Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will be held Tuesday from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Funeral services have not been made public for Shirley Fehrle. She was found inside her home on Ruby Brown Road.
Michael Cummins remains hospitalized after being shot by officers on April 27.
