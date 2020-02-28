NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Funding for a new juvenile justice center was left out of the city’s budget once again, despite unsafe conditions.
“This is an urgent need, it’s not just a want,” Judge Sheila Calloway urged. We walked part of the path four teens took to escape the facility back in November with Calloway.
She says had they been in a building that meets their needs, the escape could have been prevented, or at least significantly slowed. “There’s some security issues,” she explained.
The existing building presents safety concerns for the public on the outside, and its employees on the inside.
“People could come to work one day and literally see sewage on their walls. It’s not a safe place. It’s really not the best place to work.” Calloway said the building’s old pipes have forced them to relocate several employees.
The longtime juvenile court judge learned last week there was no money set aside in the city's proposed budget for a new building; a project they’ve been asking for, for three years.
“I was hoping that we would be one of the priority items, due to all the needs that we have,” Calloway said. “It’s very disappointing that we didn’t make that priority list.”
The biggest need, she said, is for a 24-hour respite center for juveniles who aren't detainable by law.
“Sometimes, you give a message to a child if they runaway or steal a car, and they come to detention, and then the next day they’re back out. And they’re sometimes thinking, ‘well, that wasn’t a big deal. Let me go do it again.’ And that’s how we see, sometimes, their behaviors escalate.”
The center would offer rehabilitative services to juveniles and their families before sending them home. “It would be a game changer about the way we do juvenile justice.”
The Juvenile Justice Center you see today is 95,533 square feet. A building study done back in 2017 concluded they need nearly three times that amount of space, approximately 265,697 square feet, to meet their needs.
The new building was projected to cost $138 million. The mayor’s entire proposed spending plan is $154 million.
