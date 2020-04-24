SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - A local effort is underway to help get small businesses back on their feet.
The Maury County Chamber and Economic Alliance created the Maury County Small Business Stabilization Fund.
“They aren't able to tap into corporate resources and stuff like some of the chains are, so we've been really wanting to do something like this to help out,” Wil Evans, President of the Maury County Chamber and Economic Alliance said.
Coming up at 10 on News4 Tonight, Cameron Taylor is finding out how soon businesses might get some relief from the local initiative.
