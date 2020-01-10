Ten Years ago it rained hard for 36 straight hours here in Nashville.
The result is what many now call the Great Flood.
If you lived here then, you remember it, if you're new here, you won't believe it.
The chance to see it now at the Frist Museum where powerful photos from that weekend are on display.
News 4's Terry Bulger shows us.
" Ten years, the flood and great photogrpaphy bring it back to life."
" Finally I looked out the window in the middle of the night and thought it sure is raining a lot."
Katie Delmez wasn't the only one looking out her window.
We all hope the sights seen on that Weekend are never seen again.
13 inches of water in 36 hours. led to this.
From Bellevue to Bordeaux, Belle Meade to Antioch the city was in ruins.
26 died, 10-thousand lost their homes.
Nashville washed off the map, but in recovery put right back on it.
" We were really recognized as a special city, the way our recovery went so smoothly and the volunteerism really caught the attention of a lot of people."
All of it now on display for free at the Frist Museum opening today
Photos that capture the moments...Neighbor helping neighbor.
" There's a really touching photograph fo 2 big burly guys carrying an elderly woman, and they didn't have to do that but they did."
The images from the cameras of Larry McCormick, John Partipillo and the working staff of the Tennesseean Newspaper.
" These are amazing works of art taken by very talented professional photographers..."
" Here you can scroll thru the photos yourself,,,"
All of it hard to believe, if you didn't live thru it. A True Nashville History lesson just 10 years old.
And Picture Proof that Good Journalism can be an art form.
" The image themselves are worthy of being in a museum.
Terry Bulger News 4
Most everyone who was here 10 years ago has a flood story.
Part of the exhibit provides pencil and paper and asks you to write down your personal memories of the 2010 Flood.
