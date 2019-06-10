It's no doubt Nashville's most relevant conversation.
Do you like or dislike all the changes that have come to our city?
The Frist Museum let the people decide, asking for one photo that best shows how you feel these days about Music City.
Terry Bulger shows us what they came up with.
Oh My! That's the expression that says it best.
50 photos with varied opinions. Rainbow positive...or what have they done to my city negative.
Progress is a good word for some, and a bad one for others.
Out with the old and in with the new.
" It's up to the interpretation of the person looking is this a good thing or a bad thing it's hard to tell."
Frist Curator Shaun Giles wants you to decide.
" You see the cranes in the downtown Skyline is that a positive or a negative."
It's all about perspective...Nashville's incredible beauty seen by some....others just don't see that at all.
What's in your wallet determines how you live.
" Some people are gonna come in and benefit from new housing.
" Others won't be able to afford property taxes and will have to move."
Most of the photos make a statement...others just shoot for and find the joy of life here.
Plenty are just straight out poignant, and point to the places Nashville improved.
Perfect is a long way off, and that's shown here too.
" The homeless are most vulnerable of our citizens not in a position to benefit from changes in the city.
Blue collar salutes, mixed with Nashville Gems, on this hold-on fast paced ride.
All designed to get you talking.
" That's what we want people to do to think if it generates a conversation or two it's even better."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.