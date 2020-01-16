How would you like a free sofa, or a free dining room set, maybe a washer and a dryer.
It can happen for you if you really have faith in the Titans on Sunday.
News 4's Terry Bulger explains.
Terry: What's it going to take to get you in one of these gorgeous leather recliner chairs.....the salesman here has a bold plan
" If you ..buy some Furniture either Thursday Friday or Saturday, and the Titans get a kick-of or a punt return for a touchdown you get your purchase absolutely free
So Even if the Titans lose you can win... at Pucketts Furniture in Livingston 2 hours east of Nashville....that's the deal.
A Kickoff or Punt Return TD and what you bought is free.
Salesman Josh Ford did the same thing last week, on winning or losing, the Titans won and he lost, delivering davenports and daybeds for free.
" It's been a long time since the Titans had a good team so we figured we needed to do something special to get people in the door..."
It's a little like a Game Show, where the Price is Right if you win....0 Dollars.
Josh a certified salesman and Titan fan thinks even if they lose they win,
" People are gonna remember us, no matter what happens if they win or lose but especially if they won it all."
He's rooting for the Titans, like everyone else, but knows from a sales point who ultimately will win.
" Puckett's Puckett.s Pucketts....Puckets Pucketts
In Overton County Terry Bulger News 4
