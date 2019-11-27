IT HARD TO THINK OF A BETTER THANKSGIVING TRADITION--
THE TURKEY-- AND FOOTBALL
Today in Franklin you were on your own when it came to the food, but the football filled a field inside Battle Ground Academy,
News 4's Terry Bulger was there.
" Alright you guys are u ready...
Turkey Bowls are Football games on Thanksgiving day still getting played in parks and neighborhoods country wide.
BGA Head Coach Jonas Rodrigues considered today the warm-up.
Jonas Rodriguez
" It's football time, let kids have some fun get them out of the house....and just give them a great opportunity"
So that's what today was, a Free Camp and chance for kids to have a place to go on a no school day. A little about teaching X's and O's, with less discipline and more anything goes.
" Catch it fast and don't fumble the ball."
No helmets, or tackling, no chance of injury. Mainly just get the energy out fun.
( Terry Talks)
" So this is my kind of football, where the competition are 10 year old, and the ball if a little smaller I tell ya here i could have been a hall of famer...
Oh...7 year old ran the wrong route.
If someone stands out coach won't forget them....Elisha Nee-ev-is already knows his future position.
" quarterback, quarterback, that's what I've trained for my entire life and you've got the hair for it, yeah and that's important.
Even at 14 skill and image matter.
Terry Bulger News 4.
