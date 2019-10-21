The worst of the flu season will be here before we know it. mark the date, November, 19th, every county Health Department in Tennessee, will be setting up free flu clinics that day. Three clinics will be set up in Metro Nashville, including the Lentz Center. Health officials say, there's a lot of misinformation about the vaccine, and they're trying to clear all that up.
Dr William Shaffner, is an infectious disease specialist with Vanderbilt University, while there is an ebb and flow to the flu season, depending on your age, and your immune system, his message is clear.
"The recommendation is so simple, if your older than six-months, you should be vaccinated." said Shaffner.
We've heard the claim, if you're healthy, you don't need a flu shot, but here's the problem with that.
"You don't want to be a dreaded spreader, and give it to other people," said Shaffner.
Steve Johnson, hasn't had his flu shot yet, he doesn't want to be a dreaded spreader.
"They call it a herd vaccination, it's a good argument to get a shot," said Johnson.
Another myth making the rounds, a flu shot can give you the flu, some people do get sore at the injection site, but here's where folks get confused.
"A small percentage, about three- percent, will get a low grade fever, that's not the flu, it's just a reaction to the vaccine," said Shaffner.
Ashley Thurman has never had a flu shot, and never came down with the flu, this year, though, is different.
"I just had a child, so i'm getting it for the first time, because it's important for him," said Thurman.
Bottom line here?
"Does it work? and will it be safe? both of those, the answer is yes," said Shaffner.
