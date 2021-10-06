NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Franklin Police arrest two people while attempting to steal the catalytic converter off a vehicle in the CoolSprings Galleria parking lot last week.
According to the release, officers spotted a man underneath a car with an electric saw and quickly moved in to interrupt the theft. They arrested 44-year-old Laquetta Eugene and 32-year-old Chesare Rivers at the scene. Rivers was the one underneath the car.
Additionally, officers discovered 26 stolen catalytic converters in the trunk of the suspects’ car and are working to identify the owners.
Criminals can cash in on up to $800 on catalytic converters due to the precious metals like plutonium and rhodium that are used to make them.
Franklin Police urge anyone who has had their catalytic converter stolen to contact their Criminal Investigations department at (615) 791-3237
