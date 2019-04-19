A Love Story Movie shot in Franklin with some Franklin actors hits the big screen today.
The " World We Make" is the Title, set in a small Southern town
News 4's Terry Bulger shows us how sports, race, horses and dreams tell the story.
" Dreams brought them together
" So how does this work you gonna just get on your horse and ride into the sunset this is my Dream.
Rose Reid's life in Franklin made her the perfect actor to star in this movie shot in Franklin" The World We Make.."
" I grew up around horses, worked with them every single day, so I'm used to working and training with horses."
The horses blend with football teen-age love and a challenging bi-racial relationship, with a twist.
The scenery is all Franklin The movie put together by Tennessee film makers.
More proof that like everything here the movie scene too is on the rise.
" A big tribute to film making in Nashville, which is just growing by leaps and bounds, and I was able to link on to some talented film makers here in Nashville and Franklin."
That's all good, but the need to be entertaining is what will matter most.
Netflix releases it world wide in September.... The early vibe is that the story told in the film is a winner.
" I would love people to walk away from it feeling confident that even in these dark ugly times love can blossom and it can be this beautiful thing kind of light at the end of the tunnel.
( TAG)
The World We Make gets a limited release in theaters today.
To see it here you'll have to wait till June...that's when Universal Pictures sends it out on DVD and Digitally.
Then in September you can find it on Netflix.
Terry Bulger News 4.
