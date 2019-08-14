FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Anne Goetze visited her aunt, a nun in a cloistered monastery in France, 20 years ago and it changed her life.
Goetze has been documenting with photos this small order, over 400 years old, showing how they lived without interacting with people.
“There’s so much, I don’t know where to start,” said Goetze, a filmmaker.
Those photos and stories are carefully edited for her documentary Pray to Love, asking why choose to live this way.
Franklin’s Film Festival began on Wednesday at The Franklin Theater with movies that include country singer Charley Pride, rodeos and the life of an Iowa farmer.
“I know it started in France, but got a lot deeper,” said Goetze. “It was a choice for her to live her life that way, which was pretty brave.”
There were intimate moments of their calling.
“He handed me this cross and Mother Superior puts it on you. How you effect the world in this quiet place.”
Goetze is now visiting every monastery in the United States to learn more and share that with viewers.
“I did have this deep vision and feeling that it does have its purpose,” she said.
Pray to Love from Anne Goetze on Vimeo.
