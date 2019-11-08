Franklin's Bill Spencer and his wife Stacy are changing lives for the better every day...but that was never the plan.
What started out as a helpful hand for two young adults in need, has turned into an 8 month program that has put more than 400....18 TO 25 year olds on a better path.
How do they do it?
News 4's Terry Bulger shows us.
What looks and sounds like a saw mill really isn't.
Don't let your eyes fool you, that dancing dust has a purpose that goes far beyond wood and wood making.
<< Bite 31:59>>
:" I want to do better than I am, that is my plan"
Do better than I am....that's the plan for everyone here.
18 to 25 year olds and not certain about life's next step.
<< Bite 20:38>>
" I just really came to a place where I needed to answer that question who am I?
800 young adults have come here, asking that question, lived here for the Free 8 month Program and found the answer somehow in the things they can now make.
Blake Smith came from Smyrna, clueless about how to create something from leather.
<< Bite 17:13>>
" Absolutely nothing, I knew nothing about it."
<< Bite 17:16>>
" I knew that it came from a cow."
Today he'll make.....
<< Bite 16:59>>>
" A leather Portfolio it has a slot to put your I-Phone in it."
The idea here is learning Craftmanship, Christian Values, and that the basics of business leads to success.
But precision is the only way to perfection.
<< Nat snd 7:21>>
" I'm moving the bit down 10/100ths of an inch at a time."
That's Bill Spencer hands on as ever, He started this 16 years ago with his wife Stacy.
Ever since at least once a week he hears it's all too good to be true.
" If you think it's too good to be true then call me up and I'll take you on a tour you can judge for yourself."
<< nat snd Davis from Uganda and that table he's sanding>>
Davis Mue-Hair Way can only stay for 10 weeks. He's needed back home in Uganda. What he's doing is eye-opening ( shot at 27:40) The tables and furniture he makes and sells will support his hometown....then able to teach others how to do this.
What's next is up to them....at the least they'll be Craftmanship all stars. with their canvas of wood, leather and I can do it confidence.
All started by helping 2 young people 16 years ago in need.
When you figure out how your life can make a difference in someone else's life then your life matters.
Terry Bulger News 4
