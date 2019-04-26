It's Round two tonight for the Titans in the NFL Draft.
You know how it goes...the clock TICKs down and the Team Must make it's pick.
So what's the feel in the room as that moment gets closer and closer.
News 4's Terry Bulger spoke with the one former NFL Coach who would know.
" Well this is my 33rd Draft Terry, I've been in the room 31 times."
Football Coach Dave McGinnis spent his life in the NFL...Head coach in Arizona assistant with the Titans and many others for years.
So as the clock clicks down in the Titans Draft room tonight For Round 2 at the Schermerhorn you'd think it would sound like this.
2 minutes...need a pick wide receiver...."
Actually the Coach says it's more like this.
<< cricket sound>>
" The closer you get to picking the quiter the room gets, it's not chaos, if it's chaos, you haven't done your work months before."
The screaming, and lobbying between coaches, scouts and General Manager happened months ago.
Tonight's not the time for last minute nerves.
" It's not nervous the only time you get nervous is if you're not prepared, you're uber prepared for this but you're excited about it."
The preparation tonight is simple, just be sure the phone works.
" You get the player on the phone and you say are you good, we're going to take you, are you ready to be a Titan...Yes Sir Bang here it goes."
Tag Terry
Coach Mac is radio Analyst for Titans games, now he reports on team, but says nothing is more exciting than actually being in that draft room
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.