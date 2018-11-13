" I looked over my ridge 2 blocks up, it was nothing but a red fire ball flame I thought this is it and you freak out."
Western Wild Fires aren't supposed to destroy towns and neighborhoods but this one is.
Lonnie Lardner once reported the news in Nashville, now she's living it in Southern California.
She updated me today via Skype.
" 96-thousand acres in my neighborhood are gone, its like the Firefighters engineered the fires away from us the've done great work."
The sites along her usually picturesque sun-soaked street are anything but.
A hot summer, years of drought, and powerful Winds led to chaos and fear.
<< Bite 5:33>>
" These flaming ambers are like a roaring freight train barrelling thru your neighborhood."
Homes reduced to rubble, safe for now, but not sure for how long.
" And the flare up is so bad that they're re-evaluating the people who were evacuated before, so I may be next."
And one more thing, about Nashville.
" Which I miss so much, Oh My God, I miss Nashville."
