Ford says the 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 is its most powerful car ever

Ford had promised the Mustang Shelby GT500 would be its most powerful factory-built car ever. Now we know how powerful.
Ford said Wednesday that the 2020 model of the car, set to go on sale this fall, will have a 760 horsepower V8 engine.
That engine will allow it to go from 0 to 60 in about 3.5 seconds "making it the most powerful street-legal Ford ever," said the automaker. "Enough said."
Ford hasn't yet said the new car will cost. This year's version of the Mustang starts at $59,140. But that is for the GT350, which has a 662 horsepower engine.
Ford has a complicated but fruitful relationship with the Las Vegas-based Shelby American company. Shelby Mustangs were originally made by Shelby using Mustangs supplied by Ford as a starting point. Shelby still does these sort of performance conversions.
In fact, there are already Shelby Mustangs, such as the Shelby-produced Super Snake, with more than 700 horsepower. This one, though, will be the most powerful ever produced by Ford itself.
