An internal letter sent to a Rutherford County school shows a New Jersey food manufacturer will increase inspections after a worm was photographed inside a child’s fruit cup.
A picture of the worm inside a Restaurant’s Pride fruit cup in the lunch room at Whitworth-Buchanan middle school heavily circulated on social media.
A spokesman for the district said the fruit cups were immediately pulled from the school and the bug was sent back to the manufacturer for further tests.
The manufacturer – Rema Foods Incorporated in Englewood Cliffs, NJ -- wrote the school district on March 14, apologizing for the inconvenience and stating that they were increasing their inspections.
However, the letter reads that Rema found no indication that their inspection process had failed.
The letter indicates that the insect is a bud worm that came from a peach, and that it was possible that it hid inside the fruit and only during a thermal process would it dislodge and be visible.
The company indicated in the letter that their review did not find any problems in their inspection process, but they are now doing increased inspections of raw materials, including passing fruit through a light sorting table to “further enhance inspection” of the raw material.
The company also said the discovery of the worm was an “isolated incident.”
