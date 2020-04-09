Between furloughs and layoffs as a result of the coronavirus, it’s getting harder for some families to put food on the table.
Typically, The Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee serves close to 400,000 people across 46 counties.
Now they’re helping at least 150,000 more people.
“It's been crazy to be honest with you,” Nancy Keil with Second Harvest said.
Coming up at 10 on News4 Tonight, Cameron Taylor finds out how the organization is keeping up with increased demand.
