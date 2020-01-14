We are at the peak of a wicked flu season, to make matters worse, there's a strain of flu that children are catching.
Last year Vanderbilt Medical Center, tested thousands of people for the flu virus, fifty-seven people tested positive for Influenza A-strain, just four had Influenza-B. This year, those numbers are turned around, with Influenza-B, the dominant strain, by almost two to one. So why are kids getting so sick? Infectious Disease Specialist at Vanderbilt Medical Center, Dr. William Schaffner, sees it more like a one-two punch, of two different strains.
Influenza-B, which started the season with a band, and now Influenza-A, both of those viruses, particularly like to affect children and young adults. So, we are seeing lot of children being sick, with relatively sparing of older adults, so far, knock on wood, Said Schaffner.
There have been thirty-two pediatric flu deaths this season, two reported in Tennessee. While the B-strain came on strong early, this years flu shot is not a perfect match for the B-virus, but even if you get it, your likey to have a less severe infection with the vaccine.
"Your less likely to get Pneumonia, having to go to the emergency room, and being hospitalized, and dying, we undervalue the secondary prevention," said Schaffner.
While it's late in the flu season, it's not too late to get a flu shot, bottom line for parents?
"We should all get vaccinated, so we don't bring it home to the kids," said Schaffner.
